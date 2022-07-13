Flyers sign five free agents

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Troy Grosenick to a one-year, one-way contract; defenseman Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract; and defenseman Kevin Connauton and forwards Cooper Marody and Adam Brooks to two-year, two-way contracts.

Grosenick led the AHL in both goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.933) in 2021-22, going 16-6-4 with three shutouts in 30 appearances for the Providence Bruins. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star.

In 288 career games in the AHL with Providence, Ontario, Milwaukee, San Jose and Worcester, Grosenick has a record of 149-91-30 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and 19 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2017 and 2019, and he won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender in 2016-17. Grosenick also captured the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award in 2019-20 as the AHL’s Man of the Year for his work in the Milwaukee community.

Grosenick has made four career appearances in the NHL with Los Angeles and San Jose, going 2-2-0 with a 2.27 GAA, a .933 save percentage and one shutout.

Belpedio played 69 regular-season games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2021-22, notching 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points. He added two goals and eight assists in 15 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A four-year pro, Belpedio has skated in 234 games in the AHL with Laval and Iowa, registering 25 goals and 56 assists for 81 points. He was originally a third-round choice by Minnesota in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has two assists in four career NHL games with the Wild.

Connauton tallied one goal and two assists in 39 NHL games between Philadelphia and Florida last season, his 12th pro campaign.

Connauton has appeared in 261 games in the AHL with Colorado, Tucson, Texas, Chicago and Manitoba, recording 39 goals and 79 assists for 118 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012.

In 360 career NHL contests with the Flyers, Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars, Connauton has recorded 28 goals and 52 assists for 80 points. He was a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Marody returns to the Flyers organization after four years with the Edmonton Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Marody was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

In 52 games with the Condors in 2021-22, Marody notched 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points. He has totaled 67 goals and 108 assists for 175 points in 182 career games with Bakersfield, and won the Willie Marshall Award for leading the AHL in goals with 21 during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. He was also an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19.

Marody has played seven games in the NHL with Edmonton, tallying one assist.

Brooks played 25 games in the NHL with Montreal, Vegas and Winnipeg in 2021-22, totaling two goals and one assist. He also notched three assists in five games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

A Calder Cup champion with Toronto in 2018, Brooks has tallied 42 goals and 53 assists for 95 points in 169 career AHL games with the Marlies and Silver Knights.

Brooks was a fourth-round selection by Toronto in the 2016 NHL Draft, and has six goals and five assists in 43 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Golden Knights and Jets.