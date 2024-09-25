Flyers sign Makiniemi

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Makiniemi had been in training camp on a tryout with the Flyers. He stopped 13 of 14 shots in Monday’s preseason loss at Montreal.

Makiniemi appeared in 18 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season, going 8-8-0 with a 3.14 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts.

Over three seasons with San Jose and Chicago, Makiniemi has made 54 AHL appearances and has a record of 27-20-4, a 2.77 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Makiniemi was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2017 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with San Jose in 2022-23, appearing in two games.