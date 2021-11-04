Ford announces retirement after 716 AHL games

Matthew Ford announced his retirement on Thursday after a 12-year pro career spent almost entirely in the American Hockey League.

Ford, 37, skated in 716 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Lake Erie Monsters, Hershey Bears, Adirondack Phantoms, Springfield Falcons, Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors and Grand Rapids Griffins, totaling 206 goals and 224 assists for 430 points.

He also played 31 games with the Charlotte Checkers when they were members of the ECHL.

A Los Angeles native, Ford won a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids in 2017, and served as the Western Conference team captain at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, Calif.