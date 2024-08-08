Ford gets call to NHL, joins Blue Jackets as assistant coach

Scott Ford and Mike Haviland have been hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets as assistant coaches.

Ford joins the Blue Jackets after spending eight seasons (2015-20, 2021-24) as an assistant with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, where he helped the club to three Central Division titles, six postseason appearances and two trips to the Western Conference Finals.

Ford spent six seasons in Milwaukee with Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason, including his last three as a player and his first three as an assistant coach. He skated in a total of 522 games in the AHL over parts of 10 seasons with Milwaukee, Peoria, Bridgeport, Providence and Cleveland, and served as captain of the Admirals in 2011-12 and again in 2013-14.

Haviland joins Columbus after spending the last two seasons as associate coach of the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. The Monsters won their first-ever division title in 2023-24 and advanced all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haviland also spent time in the AHL as a head coach in Norfolk (2005-07), Rockford (2007-08) and Hershey (2013-14), winning the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 2006-07. He was also an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008 to 2012.