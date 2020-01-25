Senators’ Formenton named to All-Star roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced a change to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Belleville Senators forward Alex Formenton has been added to the North Division roster. In addition, the AHL announced that Belleville’s Josh Norris will be unavailable for the event.

Formenton, a second-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2017, ranks fifth in the AHL in rookie scoring this season with 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games with Belleville.

Rosters as of Jan. 25

Sebastian Aho

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Jake Bean

Charlotte Checkers Paul Carey

Providence Bruins Morgan Frost

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Joey Keane

Hartford Wolf Pack Vinni Lettieri

Hartford Wolf Pack Sam Miletic

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Matt Moulson ("C")

Hershey Bears Alex Nedeljkovic

Charlotte Checkers Jack Studnicka

Providence Bruins Owen Tippett

Springfield Thunderbirds Vitek Vanecek

Hershey Bears Kris Knoblauch

Hartford Wolf Pack





Joey Anderson

Binghamton Devils Rudolfs Balcers

Belleville Senators Alex Barre-Boulet

Syracuse Crunch Drake Batherson

Belleville Senators Reid Boucher

Utica Comets Adam Clendening

Cleveland Monsters Alex Formenton

Belleville Senators Cameron Gaunce

Syracuse Crunch Charles Hudon

Laval Rocket Jonas Johansson

Rochester Americans Kasimir Kaskisuo

Toronto Marlies Brogan Rafferty

Utica Comets Chris Taylor

Rochester Americans





Sam Anas

Iowa Wild Alexandre Carrier

Milwaukee Admirals Lucas Elvenes

Chicago Wolves Matthew Ford ("C")

Grand Rapids Griffins Jansen Harkins

Manitoba Moose Connor Ingram

Milwaukee Admirals Kevin Lankinen

Rockford IceHogs Joel L'Esperance

Texas Stars Gerald Mayhew

Iowa Wild Brennan Menell

Iowa Wild Derrick Pouliot

San Antonio Rampage Chris Terry

Grand Rapids Griffins Karl Taylor

Milwaukee Admirals





Tyler Benson

Bakersfield Condors Joachim Blichfeld

San Jose Barracuda Evan Bouchard

Bakersfield Condors Brayden Burke

Tucson Roadrunners Kyle Capobianco

Tucson Roadrunners Kale Clague

Ontario Reign Martin Frk

Ontario Reign Glenn Gawdin

Stockton Heat Cal Petersen

Ontario Reign Anthony Stolarz

San Diego Gulls T.J. Tynan

Colorado Eagles Chris Wideman

San Diego Gulls Jay Varady

Tucson Roadrunners

A limited number of tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.