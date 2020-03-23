Former AHL owner Robb passes away at 92

Walter L. Robb, a research pioneer at General Electric who later served as owner of the AHL’s Albany River Rats from 1998 to 2010, passed away early Monday at the age of 92.

“In addition to being a pioneering innovator and philanthropist, Walter Robb was a lifelong hockey fan, and the American Hockey League was fortunate to be touched by his passion and leadership during his 12 years as owner of the Albany River Rats,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews in a statement.

“The entire AHL offers its condolences to the Robb family on his passing.”