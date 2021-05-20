Fortunus returning to Texas as assistant coach

The Dallas Stars have appointed Maxime Fortunus as assistant coach of the Texas Stars, their top development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Fortunus joins assistant coach Travis Morin and video coach Patrick Dolan on head coach Neil Graham’s staff.

“We are thrilled to bring Max back to the Texas Stars as an assistant coach,” said Dallas Stars assistant general manager Scott White. “A consummate professional, Max brings with him immeasurable experience following a long and storied career. His knowledge of and familiarity with the organization makes him the perfect addition our staff and we are confident he will excel in his new role alongside Neil and Travis.”

Fortunus, 37, moves behind the bench after an 18-year professional playing career that included 1,000 games (882 regular-season, 118 playoffs) in the AHL with Houston, Manitoba, Texas, Iowa and Springfield. He captained the Stars to the Calder Cup championship in 2014, and also reached the Finals with Manitoba in 2009 and Texas in 2010.

Fortunus wore the captain’s “C” in both Texas (2012-15) and Iowa (2015-16), and was selected as the Western Conference team captain for the 2015 AHL All-Star Classic. He ranks third in Texas Stars franchise history in games played (402), fourth in assists (123) and sixth in points (167).

A native of La Prairie, Que., Fortunus amassed 76 goals and 210 assists for 286 points in the AHL, along with one assist in nine NHL outings with Dallas. He finished his playing career in Germany, skating three seasons with Fischtown.