Foudy lifts Eagles over Heat in OT

Jean-Luc Foudy scored with 10:07 gone in overtime to give the Colorado Eagles a 6-5 victory over the Stockton Heat in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals on Friday night in Loveland, Colo.

Colorado still trails the best-of-five series, two games to one, and will host Game 4 on Sunday evening.

Setting up behind his own net, Jordan Gross sent a pass 115 feet to the Stockton blue line, where Foudy snuck behind the defense, came in alone on Dustin Wolf and beat him with a backhand for his second OT winner of the postseason.

The Eagles, facing elimination after being shut out by Wolf in Games 1 and 2, erased deficits of 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 and then killed off a Heat power play in overtime before pulling out the win.

Dylan Sikura recorded three points for Colorado, with his second goal of the night tying things up with just 3:08 remaining in regulation.

Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, and Shane Bowers and Ryan Wagner also scored for the Eagles. Gross finished with four assists on the night, and Justus Annunen (6-2) made 37 saves.

Matthew Phillips led Stockton with two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier added a goal and an assist, and Walker Duehr and Martin Pospisil also scored.

Wolf (5-1), who had allowed a total of seven goals over his first five playoff starts, turned aside 32 of 36 shots on Friday.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 – Mon., May 23 – STOCKTON 5, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Tue., May 24 – STOCKTON 1, Colorado 0

Game 3 – Fri., May 27 – COLORADO 6, Stockton 5 (OT)

Game 4 – Sun., May 29 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Tue., May 31 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern