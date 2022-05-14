Foudy lifts Eagles to OT win in Game 2

Jean-Luc Foudy celebrated his 20th birthday by scoring 13:37 into overtime to give Colorado a 5-4 win over Ontario in Game 2 of their Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday night.

Foudy snapped a shot from between the circles that Reign goaltender Garret Sparks got a piece of, but it trickled behind him and just across the goal line to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five. The series now heads to Ontario for the final three games, beginning Sunday.

After Ryan Wagner and Jayson Megna scored to give Colorado a 4-2 lead in the third period, Ontario struck twice to tie the game with Sparks pulled for an extra attacker. Akil Thomas cut the deficit to 4-3 with 2:14 remaining, and Vladimir Tkachev brought the Reign even with 33 seconds to play.

Megna recorded two goals and an assist for the Eagles, Jordan Gross added a goal and two assists, and Justus Annunen (4-0) made 32 saves in net, including seven in an overtime period that saw Colorado kill off two Reign power plays.

Frederic Allard had a goal and two assists to lead the Reign offense.

With Matthew Villalta recalled to the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the day, Sparks made his first start since Mar. 18 and just his second appearance since early January. He finished with 36 saves on the night.

Pacific Division Semifinals – Series “O” (best-of-5)

P2-Ontario Reign vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – COLORADO 10, Ontario 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 13 – COLORADO 5, Ontario 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Colorado at Ontario, 11:00

*Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Colorado at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Colorado at Ontario, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern