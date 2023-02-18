Friday wrap: Senators take first of three from Rocket

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Friday’s action around the AHL:

BELLEVILLE 5, LAVAL 3

Angus Crookshank scored the tying goal late in the second period and the go-ahead goal with 8:57 left in the third to carry the Senators past the Rocket in the first of three meetings between the teams at CAA Arena over the Family Day holiday weekend. Jacob Bernard-Docker added his first goal of the season for Belleville, which trailed 2-0 before rattling off five consecutive goals. Pierrick Dube and Peter Abbandonato had a goal and an assist apiece for Laval.

PROVIDENCE 6, SPRINGFIELD 2

Georgii Merkulov tallied a goal and two assists as the Bruins ended the Thunderbirds’ nine-game winning streak and earned a sixth consecutive victory themselves. Merkulov, the reigning Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week, has 12 points (7g, 5a) in his past six games and a run of four straight outings with multiple points. Chris Wagner scored twice and Justin Brazeau served up three assists for Providence, which outshot Springfield 49-24 in the game.

CLEVELAND 6, GRAND RAPIDS 2

Joona Luoto scored twice during a four-goal first period as the Monsters posted their fourth consecutive win. Trey Fix-Wolansky finished the night with four assists while David Jiricek and Robbie Payne each tallied with a goal and an assist for Cleveland. Jet Greaves made 17 saves in the win as the Monsters finished with a 38-19 advantage in shots on goal. Alex Chiasson led the Griffins with a goal and an assist.

CALGARY 2, COLORADO 1 (OT)

Ilya Solovyov’s first goal of the season came 2:24 into overtime as the Wranglers completed a comeback victory. The goal snapped an 87-game drought for Solovyov, who had last scored on Dec. 17, 2021 — also against the Eagles. The game was scoreless until Brad Hunt, making his return to the lineup after more than two months in the NHL with the parent Avalanche, struck on a power play for Colorado with 13:23 to play in regulation; Matthew Phillips countered with his league-leading 26th goal of the season with 3:47 to play. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for Calgary; Jonas Johansson countered with 32 stops for the Eagles.

BRIDGEPORT 6, HARTFORD 3

Chris Terry scored one goal and assisted on three others to lead the Islanders past the Wolf Pack. Bridgeport is now tied for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Hartford. Jimmy Lambert’s first career AHL goal with 7:43 remaining held up as the game-winner, and Jakub Skarek finished with 34 saves on the night.

ROCHESTER 6, TORONTO 2

Jiri Kulich and Vinnie Hinostroza each scored once and added an assist as the Amerks defeated the Marlies to open a home-and-home series. Michael Houser finished with 24 saves for Rochester. Bobby McMann had a goal for Toronto, his 10th in his past 12 AHL games.

MANITOBA 2, IOWA 1

Jansen Harkins scored 26 seconds into the third period as the Moose completed a two-game sweep of Iowa at Canada Life Centre. Dominic Toninato also scored for Manitoba, which outshot the Wild by a 38-15 count. Marco Rossi scored and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 36 shots for Iowa.

ROCKFORD 3, TEXAS 2 (OT)

Alex Vlasic converted 45 seconds into overtime to send the IceHogs to a win over the visiting Stars. Dylan Wells, in his first start since Jan. 21, made 37 saves for Rockford, 17 of them in the first period. David Gust tallied a goal and an assist for the IceHogs, who are 4-0-0-1 in their last five home games. Tanner Kero and Marian Studenic each delivered a goal and an assist for Texas.

ONTARIO 4, COACHELLA VALLEY 2

Andre Lee and Samuel Fagemo each scored twice as the Reign doubled up their Pacific Division rival at Toyota Arena. Lee’s two goals came in the opening 6:06 of the game, and Fagemo converted on a pair of power plays later in the contest. Jesper Froden and Tye Kartye accounted for the Firebirds’ scoring.