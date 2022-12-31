Friday wrap: Stars extend streak to 10

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Friday’s action around the AHL:

TEXAS 7, TUCSON 3

The Stars (18-7-3-2) carried their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1-0), the AHL’s longest of the season, with a win over visiting Tucson. Thomas Harley, Jacob Peterson and Mavrik Bourque all had a goal and an assist, leading 15 Texas skaters who recorded at least one point. After Cameron Hebig scored 2:39 into the game put the Roadrunners (14-11-4-0) ahead, Texas erupted with goals from Riley Tufte, Curtis McKenzie and Ryan Shea in a 6:39 span to take control. Anton Khudobin made 26 saves for Texas, improving to 8-1-1 in his last 10 decisions.

MILWAUKEE 3, GRAND RAPIDS 0

Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 17 shots that he faced to record his second shutout of the season as the Admirals (17-10-0-2) took the first game of a home-and-home series with Grand Rapids. Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring 7:42 into the game on the power play before Cole Schneider added a goal late in the first. Jimmy Huntington finished the scoring early in the second. Victor Brattstrom handled 36 of 39 shots for the Griffins (11-16-1-0).

COACHELLA VALLEY 4, SAN JOSE 0

Christopher Gibson notched his first shutout this season with 24 saves as the Firebirds (19-6-3-0) took the first of a two-game stop in San Jose. John Hayden scored twice, while Ville Petman and Jesper Froden provided Coachella Valley’s other goals. Aaron Dell stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Barracuda (13-17-0-1), who have lost seven straight.

IOWA 2, COLORADO 1

Nic Petan’s two third-period goals, including the go-ahead goal with 8:18 to play, helped the Wild (13-13-2-2) sweep their two-game home series with Colorado. Both of Petan’s goals came from right-circle set-ups, including a power-play goal 2:31 into the third that tied the game. Joe Hicketts recorded two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves for Iowa. Callahan Burke had the only goal for the Eagles (18-10-2-0).

UTICA 3, LEHIGH VALLEY 1

Nolan Foote struck twice on the power play in the second period as the Comets (13-9-4-1) outlasted visiting Lehigh Valley (14-12-2-1) to take their point streak to a season-high six games (5-0-1-0). The Phantoms’ Max Willman had tied the game 1-1 in the second, but Foote answered with 2:01 left in the period to put the Comets ahead to stay. Nolan Stevens provided an insurance goal for the Comets, who got 15 saves from Akira Schmid. Lehigh Valley captain Cal O’Reilly picked up the 545th assist of his AHL career, passing AHL Hall of Famer Jody Gage for seventh all-time.

LAVAL 5, SYRACUSE 1

The Rocket (12-15-3-1) scored five unanswered goals to complete a two-game sweep of Syracuse at Place Bell. Rem Pitlick and Alex Belzile each tallied a power-play goal and an assist and Kevin Poulin made 21 saves to give Laval just their second two-game winning streak of the season. Declan Carlile scored for the Crunch (13-11-2-2).

ROCHESTER 5, BELLEVILLE 3

Captain Michael Mersch snapped a 3-3 deadlock with 6:04 left in regulation as the Amerks (16-9-1-1) fought off Belleville for their season-high fifth consecutive win. Brandon Biro (1g, 1a) delivered his sixth consecutive multi-point game and Malcolm Subban had 28 saves to win his fifth straight start. Mason Jobst, Brett Murray and Aleksandr Kisakov had Rochester’s other goals. Ridly Greig scored twice for the Senators (12-16-2-0) and Jonathan Aspirot added his first goal of the season.

SPRINGFIELD 6, BRIDGEPORT 3

Vadim Zherenko made 41 saves and Jake Neighbours scored his second consecutive game-winning goal to send the Thunderbirds (13-13-1-4) past Bridgeport. Nikita Alexandrov supplied two goals, and Hugh McGing added a goal and an assist. Arnaud Durandeau’s second-period power-play goal ended Springfield’s run of 24 consecutive successful penalty kills, but the Thunderbirds fended off a long Bridgeport 5-on-3 in the final four minutes of play to leave the Islanders (14-11-5-1) winless in seven games (0-5-1-1).

PROVIDENCE 4, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 3

Oskar Steen recorded two assists before tallying the winning goal with 2:49 left in the third as the Bruins (17-6-5-2) prevailed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Brandon Bussi made 36 saves and Georgii Merkulov and Mike Reilly converted two of Providence’s three power-play opportunities. Valtteri Puustinen had his first two-goal performance this season for the Penguins (13-9-2-3).

ROCKFORD 4, CHICAGO 3 (SO)

Buddy Robinson scored twice and Luke Philp had the deciding shootout tally in the sixth round to give the IceHogs (17-10-1-2) a come-from-behind win over their in-state rivals. Dylan Sikura’s power-play goal with five minutes to go in the third set up overtime after Rockford had trailed 3-1 entering the final frame. William Lagesson tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolves (10-14-3-1).

ABBOTSFORD 4, MANITOBA 2

Second-period goals from Justin Dowling, Linus Karlsson and Danila Klimovich sent the Canucks (17-9-1-1) past the Moose as the teams started a two-game series in Winnipeg. Former Manitoba netminder Arturs Silovs stopped 28 shots for the Canucks, who are on a 12-3-1-0 run since Nov. 20. Tyler Boland scored his first two AHL goals for the Moose (16-8-2-1), whose four-game winning streak ended.

CALGARY 2, BAKERSFIELD 1

Matthew Phillips scored 1:17 into the third period to help the Wranglers (20-7-1-0) edge the Condors to win their fifth straight game. Phillips has points in 10 consecutive AHL games (9g, 11a), and is tied for the league lead with 18 goals. Emilio Pettersen scored his third goal in two games for Calgary, and Oscar Dansk finished with 31 saves. Ryan Fanti stopped 29 shots for the Condors (11-17-1-0), including denying Ben Jones on a third-period penalty shot.

HENDERSON 4, SAN DIEGO 1

Connor Ford and Kaedan Korczak each had a goal and an assist as the Silver Knights (12-18-0-2) knocked off San Diego. Mason Primeau and Gage Quinney had Henderson’s other goals and Laurent Brossoit (24 saves) earned the win. Evan Weinger scored a shorthanded goal and Olle Eriksson Ek had 33 stops for San Diego (8-23-0-0).

