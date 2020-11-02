Gabriel, Megna join San Jose organization

The San Jose Sharks announced that forward Kurtis Gabriel has signed a one-year contract with the club, and defenseman Jaycob Megna has signed a one-year AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda.

Gabriel skated in 53 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, collecting five goals and four assists with 92 penalty minutes. He was the Phantoms’ team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his community efforts in 2019-20, the second such honor of his career.

Over his six pro seasons, Gabriel has played 317 games in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, Binghamton and Iowa, registering 33 goals and 30 assists for 63 points along with 508 PIM.

A third-round pick by Minnesota in the 2013 NHL Draft, Gabriel has tallied two goals and three assists in 38 regular-season games in the NHL with the Wild and New Jersey Devils. He also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota in 2016.

Megna played 60 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, notching three goals and seven assists while serving as an alternate captain.

In six AHL seasons with Chicago, San Diego and Norfolk, Megna has appeared in 310 regular-season games and has tallied 13 goals and 66 assists for 79 points along with a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-73.

Megna has added one goal and six assists in 35 postseason contests, reaching the Western Conference Finals with San Diego in 2019.

Anaheim’s seventh-round choice in the 2012 NHL Draft, Megna has one goal and four assists in 43 career NHL games, all with the Ducks.