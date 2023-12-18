Marlies’ Gambrell named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Dylan Gambrell has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 17, 2023.

Gambrell helped the Marlies secure a pair of road wins with a five-point weekend, registering two goals and three assists.

On Friday night in Providence, Gambrell matched a career high with four points, scoring twice and adding two assists as Toronto rolled past the Bruins, 8-2. And on Sunday, he chipped in another assist as the Marlies rallied past Hartford, 4-3 in overtime.

Gambrell has totaled four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 23 games for the Marlies this season after signing as a free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 3, 2023. The sixth-year pro has played 92 career AHL games with Toronto and San Jose, tallying 27 goals and 46 assists for 73 points, including a 20-goal season as a rookie in 2018-19.

A native of Bonney Lake, Wash., Gambrell was a second-round choice by the San Jose Sharks in the 2016 NHL Draft and has appeared in 233 National Hockey League games with San Jose and Ottawa, totaling 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points.