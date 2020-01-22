News

Gaunce added to AHL All-Star roster

by AHL PR
Photo: Scott Thomas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced a change to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Cameron Gaunce has been added to the North Division roster. In addition, the AHL announced that Rochester’s Lawrence Pilut will be unavailable for the event.

Gaunce has registered 26 points and a team-best plus-10 rating in 41 games for Syracuse this season. This will be his second AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

Rosters as of Jan. 22




A limited number of tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam AtkinsonPatrice BergeronJordan BinningtonBen BishopJohn CarlsonZdeno CharaLogan CoutureConnor HellebuyckBraden HoltbyTyler JohnsonAndreas JohnssonMartin JonesJonathan MarchessaultBrandon MontourWilliam NylanderKyle PalmieriZach PariseMikko RantanenTuukka RaskPekka RinneDylan StromeP.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

Related Posts

Extensive coverage set for All-Star Classic
2020 All-Star jersey designs unveiled
Five added to AHL All-Star rosters
Reign alumni reflect on past All-Star fun