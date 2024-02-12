Ducks’ Gawdin named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Glenn Gawdin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 11, 2024.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Gawdin led the Gulls with two goals and six assists during their two-game weekend visit to Calgary.

On Friday afternoon, Gawdin scored once and added two assists as San Diego blanked the Wranglers, 5-0. Then on Saturday, the Gulls ran their road points streak to five games (4-0-1-0) with a 7-4 victory over Calgary, led by Gawdin with a career-high five points on a goal and four assists. Five of Gawdin’s eight points came on the power play as San Diego went 7-for-14 with the man advantage over the two games.

Gawdin has recorded 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 42 games for the Gulls this season, his sixth pro campaign. The native of Richmond, B.C., has totaled 77 goals and 137 assists for 214 points in 300 career AHL games with San Diego and Stockton, and was an AHL All-Star during the 2019-20 season. Gawdin was originally a fourth-round pick by St. Louis in the 2015 NHL Draft and has appeared in 12 games in the NHL with Calgary and Anaheim, collecting one assist.