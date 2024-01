SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Henderson Silver Knights forward Mason Geertsen has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 13.

Geertsen, who has already served one game of the suspension, will also miss Henderson’s games Wednesday (Jan. 17) at Coachella Valley and Friday (Jan. 19) at Tucson.