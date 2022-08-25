Gersich inks deal with Bears

The Hershey Bears have signed forward Shane Gersich to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gersich enters his fifth season with the Bears after playing the last four years on an NHL contract with Washington. In 2021-22, Gersich set career highs with 14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points and 71 games played with Hershey.

A native of Chaska, Minn., Gersich has skated in a total of 224 AHL games, registering 38 goals and 52 assists for 90 points. He has scored three power-play goals and five shorthanded markers in his AHL career.

Gersich originally signed with the Capitals in 2018 following his senior season at the University of North Dakota, where he won a national championship in 2016. He played three regular-season games and two postseason contests with Washington during their run to a Stanley Cup title.