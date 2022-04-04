IceHogs’ Gicewicz, Marlies’ Clune suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Rockford IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Tucson on Apr. 2.

Gicewicz was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Rockford’s game tonight (Apr. 4) at Henderson.

Toronto Marlies forward Rich Clune has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Manitoba on Apr. 3.

Clune received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Toronto’s game Wednesday (Apr. 6) vs. Syracuse.