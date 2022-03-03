Goalie goal caps 51-save night for Dostal

San Diego Gulls netminder Lukas Dostal made a bit of AHL history on Wednesday night when he became the 17th goaltender in league history to be credited with scoring a goal.

Dostal, the reigning AHL Player of the Week, also made 51 saves as the Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles, 5-2.

Dostal corralled a dump-in behind his own cage and shot it 185 feet into the vacated Eagles net to cap a memorable night. Dostal is the 10th AHL goalie to score by shooting the puck, and the first since Tristan Jarry for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018.

51 saves AND a goal? Have yourself a night, Lukas Dostal. pic.twitter.com/fpe3JusbZ5 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 3, 2022