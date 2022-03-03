Goalie goal caps 51-save night for Dostal

San Diego Gulls netminder Lukas Dostal made a bit of AHL history on Wednesday night when he became the 17th goaltender in league history to be credited with scoring a goal.
Dostal, the reigning AHL Player of the Week, also made 51 saves as the Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles, 5-2.
Dostal corralled a dump-in behind his own cage and shot it 185 feet into the vacated Eagles net to cap a memorable night. Dostal is the 10th AHL goalie to score by shooting the puck, and the first since Tristan Jarry for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018.
Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders
Darcy Wakaluk, Rochester – Dec. 5, 1987 at Utica
Paul Cohen, Springfield – Mar. 28, 1992 vs. Rochester
Robb Stauber, Rochester – Oct. 9, 1995 at Prince Edward Island
Christian Bronsard, Syracuse – Oct. 30, 1999 at Rochester
Jean-Francois Labbe, Hartford – Feb. 5, 2000 at Quebec
Chris Mason, Milwaukee – Oct. 15, 2001 at Utah
Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia – Apr. 11, 2004 at Hershey (OT goal)
Seamus Kotyk, Milwaukee – Apr. 17, 2005 at San Antonio
Drew MacIntyre, Manitoba – Feb. 20, 2008 at Chicago (OT goal)
Chris Holt, Binghamton – Mar. 19, 2010 vs. Rochester
Reto Berra, Lake Erie – Jan. 16, 2015 at Chicago
Jonas Gustavsson, Bakersfield – Mar. 24, 2017 vs. San Diego
Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte – Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford
Tristan Jarry, W-B/Scranton – Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield
Max Lagace, Chicago – May 25, 2019 at San Diego (playoffs)
Collin Delia, Rockford – Dec. 17, 2021 at Texas
Lukas Dostal, San Diego – Mar. 2, 2022 at Colorado