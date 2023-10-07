Golden Knights claim Denisenko

The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed forward Grigori Denisenko off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Denisenko, 23, was a first-round pick (15th overall) by Florida in the 2018 NHL Draft and spent the last three seasons in the Panthers organization. In 2022-23, Denisenko skated in 56 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, recording 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points. He also tallied three assists in 18 regular-season games with Florida, and made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 5 of the Final against Vegas.

Denisenko has played 101 games in the AHL with Charlotte and Syracuse, totaling 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points.

In 26 career NHL contests with the Panthers, he has notched seven assists.