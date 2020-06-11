Golden Knights re-sign Dansk

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract extension.

Dansk, 26, was 18-12-4 in 35 appearances for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2019-20, posting a 2.57 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. He also appeared in one NHL contest with Vegas.

Dansk, who helped Chicago reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2019, has a record of 65-31-17 in 116 career AHL games with the Wolves and the Springfield Falcons, with a 2.68 GAA, a .906 save percentage and six shutouts.

A second-round pick by Columbus in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dansk made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights in 2017-18 and was 3-0-0 (1.78, .946) with one shutout in four outings. He was acquired by Vegas as a free-agent signing on July 1, 2017.