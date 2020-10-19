Golden Knights re-sign Kolesar

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed forward Keegan Kolesar to a two-year contract.

Kolesar tallied three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 33 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2019-20. He also appeared in one game with Vegas, making his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2020, against Columbus.

Kolesar set career highs in goals (20), assists (16) and points (36) with the Wolves in 2018-19 and added 11 points in 21 postseason games to help Chicago reach the Calder Cup Finals.

In three pro seasons, Kolesar has totaled 28 goals and 39 assists for 67 points in 151 AHL games, all with Chicago.

Originally selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kolesar was acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade on June 24, 2017.