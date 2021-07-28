Golden Knights sign Bärtschi

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Sven Bärtschi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bärtschi skated in 24 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2020-21, notching five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Entering his 10th pro season in 2021-22, Bärtschi has played 191 games in the AHL with Utica, the Adirondack Flames and the Abbotsford Heat, totaling 56 goals and 99 assists for 155 points. He also has eight goals and eight assists in 25 postseason games, and helped the Comets reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2015.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by Calgary in the 2011 NHL Draft, Bärtschi has played 291 games in the AHL with Calgary and Vancouver, recording 66 goals and 72 assists for 138 points.