Gordon not returning to Phantoms in 2021-22

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that the organization will part ways with Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon. The organization and coach mutually agreed upon the decision.

It was also announced that Phantoms assistant coach Kerry Huffman has decided to step down from his role.

Gordon spent parts of 12 seasons as an AHL head coach in Lehigh Valley and Providence, compiling a record of 407-298-53 (.572), ranking sixth all-time in wins and ninth in games coached (758). He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award in 2007-08 as the AHL’s outstanding coach, and led both the Phantoms (2018) and the Bruins (2008) to division titles.

A native of Brockton, Mass., Gordon finished the 2018-19 season as interim head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, and has also served as head coach of the New York Islanders (2008-11) and as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gordon played eight professional seasons as a goaltender from 1986-94, including 150 games in the AHL with the Halifax Citadels and New Haven Nighthawks.