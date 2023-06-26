Griffins add Julien, Lashoff as assistant coaches

The Detroit Red Wings have hired Stephane Julien and Brian Lashoff as assistant coaches for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Julien, 49, was named the coach of the year and the general manager of the year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2022-23, leading Sherbrooke to a division title with a record of 50-13-3-2. He also helped guide Canada to a gold medal as an assistant coach at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Julien has spent his entire coaching career with Sherbrooke, serving as an assistant coach from 2012-16 before being named head coach midway through the 2015-16 campaign. The Shawinigan, Que., native has been named QMJHL coach of the year twice (2019-20, 2022-23) and notched a career record of 262-161-24-17 (0.609) with three division titles and one league championship.

A defenseman, Julien spent most of his 17-year pro playing career overseas, playing in France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Germany.

Lashoff, 32, begins his coaching career after retiring from pro hockey in April. He spent all or part of 14 seasons with the Griffins, including the last three as team captain, and won Calder Cup championships in 2013 and 2017. His 629 regular-season games played rank third in AHL history among players who spent their entire careers with one club.

A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff was selected by the AHL to serve as the playing captain for the Western Conference at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval. He also played 136 regular-season games and eight postseason contests in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings.