Griffins, Red Wings extend affiliation agreement for five years

The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Detroit Red Wings have announced a five-year extension of their affiliation agreement, taking it through at least the 2026-27 season.

Development partners since 2002, the Griffins (2013, 2017) and Red Wings (2008) have won three league championships during that span. It is the sixth-longest current relationship between an NHL club and its NHL partner.

“Grand Rapids continues to be a model franchise both on and off the ice and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman. “The winning culture established by the Griffins is extremely beneficial for the development of our young players and the fans in Grand Rapids do a tremendous job creating an exciting atmosphere to support the growth of our players.”

The Griffins have sent 112 players to Detroit since the affiliation’s inception, and the names of nine former Griffins were engraved on the Stanley Cup following Detroit’s 2008 title. Most recently, 19 of the 38 players who appeared in at least one game for Detroit in 2021-22 also spent time with the Griffins during their careers. Ten of them were recalled from Grand Rapids last season, and Moritz Seider became the first Grand Rapids alumnus to win Calder Memorial Trophy as the National Hockey League’s outstanding rookie.

In all, the relationship between Michigan’s premier hockey teams has brought two Calder Cups, one regular-season championship, five Western Conference Finals appearances, 11 Calder Cup Playoff berths (including a franchise-record seven straight from 2013 through 2019), and four division titles to Grand Rapids.