Griffins sign Didier

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed defenseman Josiah Didier to an American Hockey League contract.

Didier joins the Griffins after spending the past four seasons with the Providence Bruins, including the last two as team captain. In 2022-23, Didier scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points in 69 contests for the Bruins.

Entering his ninth pro season, Didier has skated in 377 regular-season games in the AHL with Providence, Charlotte, St. John’s and Hamilton, totaling 16 goals and 51 assists for 67 points. He has added one goal and eight assists in 34 postseason contests, and was a member of the Checkers’ Calder Cup championship team in 2018-19.

A fourth-round selection by Montreal in the 2011 NHL Draft, Didier played four years at the University of Denver before turning pro in 2015.