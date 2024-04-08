Condors’ Griffith named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors forward Seth Griffith has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 7, 2024.

Griffith tallied two goals and five assists for seven points in three games last week as Bakersfield secured a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

On Wednesday evening, Griffith notched a goal and an assist in the Condors’ 4-1 win over visiting Tucson, locking up Bakersfield’s invite to this spring’s postseason. He picked up another assist on Friday night against Calgary, then matched his season high with four points in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Wranglers, registering one goal and assisting on three others to extend his scoring streak to eight games.

Griffith ranks fifth in the AHL in scoring in 2023-24 with 61 points (15 goals, 46 assists) in 63 games for the Condors. Over 11 AHL seasons, he has compiled 190 goals and 380 assists for 570 points in 614 games with Bakersfield, Manitoba, Rochester, Toronto and Providence. Griffith was a First Team AHL All-Star selection in 2015-16 and made the Second Team in 2021-22, and is on pace to lead his team in scoring this season for the sixth time in his career.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Griffith has skated in 80 career NHL games with the Bruins, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo and Edmonton, totaling eight goals and 11 assists.