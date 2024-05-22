Griffith signs two-year deal with Condors

The Bakersfield Condors have signed right wing Seth Griffith to a two-year American Hockey League contract beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Griffith is the Condors’ AHL franchise leader with 231 points over his four seasons with the club. In 2023-24, he tied for eighth in the league with 63 points (15 goals, 48 assists) in 68 games, and led his team in scoring for the sixth time in his AHL career.

Over 11 AHL seasons, Griffith has compiled 190 goals and 382 assists for 572 points in 619 regular-season games with Bakersfield, Manitoba, Rochester, Toronto and Providence. He was a First Team AHL All-Star selection in 2015-16 and made the Second Team in 2021-22, and played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and 2023.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Griffith has also skated in 80 career NHL games with the Bruins, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo and Edmonton, totaling eight goals and 11 assists.