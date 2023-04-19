Grimaldi lifts IceHogs in overtime

Rocco Grimaldi converted an Iowa defensive-zone turnover into the winning goal with 3:59 gone in overtime as Rockford picked up a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the teams’ Central Division first-round series.

After needing OT for the eighth time in 13 meetings this season, the teams head to Des Moines for Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Friday evening.

Grimaldi collected a clearing attempt near the offensive blue line, swept down the right wing and snapped a shot past Jesper Wallstedt for his first career Calder Cup overtime goal. Grimaldi leads all active AHL players with 13 career OT winners during the regular season.

David Gust and Brett Seney, two of the IceHogs’ representatives at the AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season, each had a goal and an assist for Rockford, and Arvid Soderblom finished the night with 29 saves, including 15 in the third period and overtime.

Mitchell Balmas and Steven Fogarty scored for the Wild.

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ROCKFORD 3, Iowa 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Rockford at Iowa, 8:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Rockford at Iowa, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern