Grosenick, Ingram win Hap Holmes Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Troy Grosenick and Connor Ingram of the Milwaukee Admirals are the recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2019-20 season. Since 1972, the award has been presented to the goaltender(s) with at least 25 games played on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

The Admirals allowed an average of 2.24 goals per game in 2019-20 while posting a league-best record of 41-14-5-3 (90 points, .714). Milwaukee finished with the fewest goals against in the AHL for the first time in the franchise’s 19 seasons in the league.

Grosenick, who won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender back in 2016-17, made 33 appearances for the Admirals this season. The seventh-year pro from Brookfield, Wis., went 20-9-3 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. Grosenick was also named the recipient of the AHL’s Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his outstanding community work in 2019-20.

Ingram was 21-5-5 in 33 games for Milwaukee during the 2019-20 season and ranked third in the AHL in both goals-against average (1.92) and save percentage (.933) while also posting two shutouts. A third-year pro from Imperial, Sask., Ingram was honored with his second consecutive selection to the AHL All-Star Classic this year.

The Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, which was first awarded in 1948 to the goaltender with the best goals-against average in the AHL, is named for Hockey Hall of Famer Harry “Hap” Holmes, a prominent figure in early professional hockey and an outstanding goaltender of his time. Previous winners or co-winners of the award include Gil Mayer (1951, ’53, ’54, ’55, ’56), Johnny Bower (1957, ’58), Marcel Paille (1961, ’62), Gerry Cheevers (1965), Gilles Villemure (1969, ’70), Pete Peeters (1979), Pelle Lindbergh (1981), Clint Malarchuk (1983), Vincent Riendeau (1987, ’88), Corey Hirsch (1993), Olaf Kolzig (1994), Byron Dafoe (1994), Mike Dunham (1995), Manny Legace (1996), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (1998), Martin Biron (1999), Cory Schneider (2009), Matt Murray (2015), Peter Budaj (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Garret Sparks (2018), Calvin Pickard (2018) and Eddie Pasquale (2019).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.