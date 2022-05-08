Penguins’ Gruden suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a playoff game vs. Hershey on May 6.

A game misconduct for elbowing was added to Gruden’s record under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline); as a result, Gruden received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.6 for accumulating his second game misconduct in the “physical fouls” category this season.

He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s playoff game today (May 8) at Hershey.