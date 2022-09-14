Gulls’ Glass named goaltending coach after 17-year playing career

The San Diego Gulls have named Jeff Glass as the team’s goaltending coach.

Glass joins head coach Roy Sommer and assistant coaches Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre on the Gulls coaching staff for 2022-23.

Glass, 36, begins his coaching career after 17 professional seasons as a goaltender, including the last two with San Diego. Glass’s last game action came in 2020-21, when he made four appearances with the Gulls.

In 218 career AHL games with San Diego, Toronto, Rockford and Binghamton, Glass was

78-98-16 with a 3.26 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and six shutouts.

The Calgary native made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18 after 12-plus seasons as a pro, making 15 appearances (3-7-3, 3.36, .898).

Glass was originally selected by Ottawa in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He also spent seven seasons (2009-16) in the KHL and skated in Austria in 2019-20.

In addition to Glass, the Gulls have named Lucas Hurtt as video coordinator, Jason McGee as assistant athletic trainer, Drew Smith as physical therapist, and Ryan Kelsey as assistant equipment manager.