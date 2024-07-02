Gulls ink four to AHL contracts

The San Diego Gulls have signed center Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Roland McKeown to two-year American Hockey League contracts, as well as defensemen Dillon Heatherington and Anthony Costantini to one-year contracts.

Carpenter joins the Gulls after skating in 62 games with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks in 2023-24, notching five goals and seven assists. He also recorded three goals and three assists in five games with the AHL Barracuda.

In 262 AHL games over 10 pro seasons with San Jose, Hartford and Worcester, Carpenter has registered 68 goals and 112 assists for 180 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016, and helped the Barracuda to the Western Conference Finals in 2017. In 2015-16, Carpenter was awarded the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions to the San Jose community.

Carpenter has also played 392 games in the NHL with San Jose, Vegas, Chicago, Calgary and the New York Rangers, totaling 32 goals and 52 assists for 84 points.

McKeown tallied six goals and 17 assists, along with a plus-16 rating, in 69 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2023-24. The eight-year pro has collected 31 goals and 118 assists for 149 points to go with a plus-108 rating in 461 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Colorado and Charlotte.

McKeown has also appeared in 60 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Charlotte in 2019 and helping Milwaukee to the conference finals in 2023 and 2024.

A second-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2014 NHL Draft, McKeown has notched three assists in 16 career NHL contests with Carolina and Nashville.

Heatherington notched three goals and seven assists in 60 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24, his ninth pro season.

In 478 career AHL games with Belleville, Texas, Lake Erie/Cleveland and Springfield, Heatherington has compiled 22 goals and 105 assists for 127 points. He won a Calder Cup title with the Monsters in 2016 and returned to the Finals with the Stars in 2018.

Selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Heatherington has totaled two assists in 23 career NHL games with Dallas and Ottawa.

Costantini spent the majority of his rookie season in the ECHL in 2023-24, appearing in 55 games with Tulsa. He recorded two assists in eight contests with the Gulls.