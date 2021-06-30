Gulls’ Lefebvre joining Columbus coaching staff

Lefebvre, 53, joins the Blue Jackets after serving as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls for the past three seasons. Prior to his tenure in San Diego, he was a head coach in the AHL for six seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2012-15), St. John’s IceCaps (2015-17) and Laval Rocket (2017-18). He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Lake Erie Monsters from 2007-09 and was an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-12.

“Sylvain was an honest, hard-working defenseman who was undrafted out of junior, but turned himself into a player with over 1,000 NHL regular season and playoff games and a leader on a Stanley Cup championship team,” said Larsen. “He brings that same dedication and work ethic to coaching and will be a great asset for our players and our coaching staff.”