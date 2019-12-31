Gulls, Reign to take part in Hockey Day SoCal

FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego, in conjunction with Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, announced details for the third annual “Hockey Day SoCal” set to take place on Saturday, February 1.

FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will offer over eight continuous hours of hockey themed programming beginning with “Hockey Day SoCal Live,” a two-hour hockey themed telecast from Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine that will celebrate the history and future of the sport in Southern California.

At 4:00 p.m. PT, the network will transition to live game coverage of the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls, live from Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The AHL game will be followed by “Freeway Faceoff” coverage of the Ducks-Kings game from Staples Center.

Community activations, including clinics, tournaments, fan fests and more will be announced closer to February 1.