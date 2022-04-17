Gulls secure spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The San Diego Gulls earned the Pacific Division’s seventh and final spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening.

The Gulls punched their playoff ticket when Tucson lost to Colorado, 6-5.

San Diego, the top development affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019. This will be their fourth appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first-place finisher in the Pacific Division will get a bye into the division semifinals while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.