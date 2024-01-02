Admirals’ Gurianov AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals forward Denis Gurianov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Gurianov notched four goals and two assists in three games for the Admirals last week.

Gurianov paced Milwaukee to a 7-4 win over Chicago on Wednesday evening, scoring twice and adding two assists for the second four-point night of his AHL career. On Saturday, he scored again as the Admirals pulled out a 5-4 shootout victory over Rockford, and he made it three straight games with a goal when he scored the tying marker late in the third period of an eventual 4-3 loss to the IceHogs on New Year’s Eve.

In 27 games for Milwaukee this season, Gurianov has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists for a team-leading 30 points, tying him for sixth overall in the AHL. The native of Tolyatti, Russia, has skated in 217 career games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Texas, compiling 66 goals and 76 assists for 142 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals with the Stars in 2018 and was an AHL All-Star in 2019.

Gurianov was a first-round choice (12th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft and has skated in 280 regular-season games in the NHL with Dallas and Montreal, totaling 51 goals and 60 assists. He also had nine goals and 17 points in 27 playoff games during the Stars’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. Gurianov signed as a free agent with Nashville on July 11, 2023.