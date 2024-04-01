IceHogs’ Guttman named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Cole Guttman has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Guttman tallied two goals and six assists for eight points in three games last week as Rockford closed in on securing a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

On Wednesday evening, Guttman registered two assists – including setting up the game-tying goal with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation – to help the IceHogs earn a 5-4 shootout win at Chicago. On Friday, he set a career high with four points on a goal and three assists as Rockford defeated first-place Milwaukee, 5-1. And on Saturday, Guttman closed out the week with a goal and an assist in the IceHogs’ 6-0 victory over the Wolves.

With points in eight straight games – including six consecutive multiple-point outings – Guttman now has 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points in 36 games for the IceHogs this season. He has also skated in 27 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, posting four goals and four assists.

A product of the University of Denver, where he captained the Pioneers to the 2022 national championship, Guttman has totaled 32 goals and 37 assists for 69 points in 75 games with Rockford over his first two pro seasons, along with eight goals and six assists in 41 NHL games with Chicago. The 24-year-old native of Northridge, Calif., was originally a sixth-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Draft and signed with the Blackhawks on Aug. 18, 2022.