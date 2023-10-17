Hajek signs AHL deal with Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Libor Hajek to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Hajek, who attended training camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins, skated in 24 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season, posting two goals and four assists. He added one assist in five Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Hajek also played 16 games in the NHL with the New York Rangers, tallying one goal.

The 25-year-old native of Smrcek, Czechia, was originally a second-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft and has played 110 games in the NHL, all with the Rangers, totaling four goals and eight assists.

In 118 career AHL games with Hartford and Syracuse, Hajek has picked up four goals and 13 assists.