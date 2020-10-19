Hawryluk signs with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have signed center Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hawryluk, 24, skated in 26 NHL games between Florida and Ottawa last season, totaling three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He also appeared in six games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, tallying one assist.

Over four pro seasons, Hawryluk has played 148 games in the AHL with Springfield and has notched 27 goals and 68 assists for 95 points.

A second-round selection by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hawryluk has played 68 NHL games with the Panthers and Senators, registering 10 goals and 12 assists.