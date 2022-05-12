Heat edge Condors to take 2-0 series lead

Emilio Pettersen scored 7:02 into the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and send Stockton to a 3-2 win over Bakersfield in Game 2 of their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinal series on Wednesday night.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Heat can close out the series with another victory on Friday in Bakersfield.

Pettersen, who also scored the winning goal in Game 1 on Tuesday, took advantage of a favorable bounce off a stanchion and beat Stuart Skinner to give Stockton its third lead of the night. Alex Gallant and Nick DeSimone also scored for the Heat, and Dustin Wolf (2-0) made 21 saves in net.

Brad Malone and Devin Brosseau scored the Condors’ goals.

Pacific Division Semifinals – Series “N” (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P4-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – STOCKTON 3, Bakersfield 1

Game 2 – Wed., May 11 – STOCKTON 3, Bakersfield 2

Game 3 – Fri., May 13 – Stockton at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 4 – Sun., May 15 – Stockton at Bakersfield, 8:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30

*if necessary… All times Eastern