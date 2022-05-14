Heat finish off Condors in Game 3

Nick DeSimone and Walker Duehr scored third-period goals to propel the Stockton Heat to a 6-4 win over Bakersfield and a three-game sweep of their Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday night.

It is the first Calder Cup Playoff series victory ever for Stockton, which will face the winner of the Ontario-Colorado series in the next round.

Glenn Gawdin tallied a goal and two assists and Jakob Pelletier and Byron Froese added a goal and an assist each for the Heat, while Dustin Wolf (3-0) turned aside 38 shots.

Dylan Holloway led the Condors with two goals and an assist in Game 3, and Stuart Skinner (2-3) made 35 saves.

Pacific Division Semifinals – Series “N” (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P4-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – STOCKTON 3, Bakersfield 1

Game 2 – Wed., May 11 – STOCKTON 3, Bakersfield 2

Game 3 – Fri., May 13 – Stockton 6, BAKERSFIELD 4