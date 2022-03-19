News

Heat first to clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

by AHL PR

The Stockton Heat became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Heat, the top development affiliate of the Calgary Flames, secured their spot with a 10-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles. At 36-11-4-1 (.740), Stockton owns the best record in the AHL and has already set a club record for wins in a single season.

This will be the Heat’s first postseason appearance since 2017, when they lost a first-round series to San Jose.

Stockton will be one of seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

