Heat-Gulls, Phantoms-Bears postponed tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, their game scheduled for tonight at San Diego (AHL Game #399) has been postponed.

In addition, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #397) has been postponed.

The Heat and Bears organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.