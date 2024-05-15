Hendricks named new GM of Iowa Wild

The Minnesota Wild have named Matt Hendricks general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Iowa Wild.

Hendricks succeeds Michael Murray, who along with Mat Sells and Chris Kelleher has been named an assistant GM for the NHL club.

Hendricks, 42, is entering his sixth season with the Wild organization, serving as assistant director of player development since 2019. As general manager of the Iowa Wild, Hendricks will be responsible for the day-to-day hockey operations of the AHL club. He will also continue to support the Wild’s player development department.

A native of Blaine, Minn., Hendricks played 607 games in the National Hockey League with Colorado, Washington, Nashville, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Minnesota. He began his pro career in the AHL, skating in 247 games with Milwaukee, Lowell, Rochester, Hershey, Providence and Lake Erie and reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Bears in 2007.