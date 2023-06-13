Hershey bears down, takes OT win in Game 3

HERSHEY, Pa. (theahl.com) … Riley Sutter scored 13:34 into overtime to give the Hershey Bears renewed life in the Calder Cup Finals with a 5-4 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

After being shut out twice to begin the series, the Bears cut the Firebirds’ lead in the best-of-seven to two games to one with Game 4 set for Thursday evening.

Ethen Frank, Joe Snively, Sam Anas and Garrett Pilon all notched a goal and an assist for Hershey. The Bears’ five goal-scorers in Game 3 had entered the night with a combined seven goals all postseason.

Cameron Hughes, who ended a 22-game drought with a goal in Game 2, scored twice for Coachella Valley in the final 4:34 of regulation to force overtime. He also had an assist for a three-point night, while Brogan Rafferty tallied a goal and an assist for the Firebirds.

Hunter Shepard (11-4) recorded 33 saves to earn the win, ending the Bears’ six-game losing streak in Finals games since their last victory in 2010.

Joey Daccord (14-8) finished the night with 25 saves, falling to 3-5 on the road this postseason.

NOTES: Sutter is the fourth member of his family to score a Calder Cup Playoff overtime goal, following his cousin Brody (Apr. 26, 2013 with Charlotte), his cousin Brett (May 2, 2011 with Charlotte) and his uncle Darryl (May 6, 1980 with New Brunswick)… Attendance at Giant Center was 10,580, putting the AHL over 7 million for the regular season and playoffs combined… Frank’s goal, his first of the postseason, ended Hershey’s scoreless streak at 160:44.

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. A2-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Thu., June 8 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Hershey 0 | Recap/Highlights

Game 2 – Sat., June 10 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Hershey 0 | Recap/Highlights

Game 3 – Tue., June 13 – HERSHEY 5, Coachella Valley 4 (OT)

Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern