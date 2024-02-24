Hey, nineteen! Admirals win again

Cal O’Reilly scored twice late in the third period to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to their 19th consecutive victory, a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night.

O’Reilly’s three-point night also gave him 277 career points in an Admirals sweater, surpassing Darren Haydar (276) as the franchise’s all-time leading AHL scorer.

Zach L’Heureux tallied a goal and two assists, Joakim Kemell added a goal and an assist and Troy Grosenick made 28 saves as Milwaukee extended the second-longest winning streak in AHL history. The 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals own the record at 28 straight wins.

Grosenick has now won 14 straight decisions, and the Admirals have reeled off 15 consecutive home wins at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee is back in action on Sunday when they visit Grand Rapids, which will bring a 14-game points streak (10-0-2-2) into the game.