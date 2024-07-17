Hinote named associate head coach of Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche have hired Dan Hinote as associate head coach of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Hinote, 47, returns to the organization where he began his professional career. Drafted by Colorado in 1996, Hinote played 144 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 2000. He also spent six seasons with the Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup championship in 2001.

Hinote served as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators from 2020 to 2024. Before that, he worked with the United States National Team Development Program as an associate coach for two years, and he spent eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets as an assistant coach (2010-14) and professional scout (2014-18).

Hinote played a total of 503 games in the NHL with Colorado and St. Louis, recording 38 goals and 52 assists.