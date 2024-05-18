Reign’s Hodgson suspended for two games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Ontario Reign forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a Calder Cup Playoff game at Coachella Valley on May 17.

Ontario currently trails the best-of-five Pacific Division finals series, two games to none. Hodgson will miss Game 3 vs. Coachella Valley on Sunday (May 19), as well as either Game 4 on Friday (May 24) or the next game for which he is on an active AHL roster.